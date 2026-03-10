Eagles to release deluxe edition of 'One of These Nights'

The Eagles' 1975 album, One of These Nights, is being reissued with a whole host of bonus material.

One of These Nights (Deluxe Edition) will be released May 1 as a three-CD/Blu-ray set, featuring a new mix of the album and a previously unreleased 1975 concert. The Blu-ray features Dolby Atmos and high-res stereo mixes of both the album and the live concert.

The concert, recorded Sept. 28, 1975, at Anaheim Stadium, has band members Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Randy Meisner, Bernie Leadon and Don Felder performing tracks from the album, including the title track, “Lyin’ Eyes,” and “Take It To The Limit,” along with hits “Take It Easy,” “Witchy Woman,” “Already Gone” and “The Best Of My Love.” The show, Leadon’s final performance with the band, features his eventual replacement, Joe Walsh, joining them for the encore to perform his track “Rocky Mountain Way.”

As a preview of the live concert, Eagles have released a performance of their cover of Chuck Berry's "Carol" to digital services. While the band had often played the song during concerts, this is the first time it's ever been included on an Eagles album.

One of These Nights (Deluxe Edition) is being released ahead of the Eagles' May 2 performance at New Orleans' Jazz Fest. It will also be available digitally and as a three-LP set featuring the new album mix and the concert. All formats are available for preorder now.

Released June 10, 1975, One of These Nights was the Eagles fourth studio album and the band's first #1 record. It contained three top-10 hits: the title track, which was their second #1 single, "Take it to the Limit" and "Lyin' Eyes."

