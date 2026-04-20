Eagles’ Joe Walsh returns to Sphere to catch Phish’s residency

Joe Walsh of The Eagles performs onstage with The Eagles during The Classic East - Day 1 at Citi Field on July 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for Scoop Marketing)

Eagles wrapped their Sphere Las Vegas residency on April 11, but apparently, guitarist Joe Walsh couldn’t get enough of the venue.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer revealed on Instagram that he returned to the state-of-the-art venue Saturday night to catch Phish's residency.

“Taking a night off with my amazing wife Marjorie to enjoy @phish at @spherevegas - gonna feel different on this side of the stage!” Walsh wrote.

He later posted a photo of him meeting Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, along with video of Phish performing "Walk Away," a song from Walsh's band the James Gang.

“@phish played the hell out of my song. I wasn’t expecting that,” he wrote. “A serious honor. What great jobs we have. What great guys.”

While the Eagles don't have any more Sphere dates booked for 2026, they still have shows on the schedule. They will play New Orleans' Jazzfest on May 2, followed by shows in Atlanta; Nashville; Arlington, Texas; and Hollywood, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at Eagles.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.