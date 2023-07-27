Eagles founding member Randy Meisner dead at 77

Randy Meisner, a founding member of the iconic rock band the Eagles, passed away Wednesday, July 26, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD), the band reported on its website. He was 77.

Meisner, the band's bassist and vocalist, formed the Eagles with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, in 1971, and appeared on such albums as Eagles, Desperado, Hotel California and more. He left the band in September 1977.

"Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band," the Eagles said in a statement. "His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, 'Take It to the Limit,'" referring to the band's 1975 Billboard top five hit, which he co-wrote with Henley and Frey.

Before founding the Eagles, Meisner was the original bass player for the country-rock group Poco, which was founded by former Buffalo Springfield members Richie Furay and Jim Messina. He was also the bassist and vocalist with Rick Nelson's Stone Canyon Band.

Meisner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Eagles in 1998.

