Eagles founding member Bernie Leadon shares video for 'Too Many Memories'

Eagles founding member Bernie Leadon has debuted a video for his latest single, "Too Many Memories," which is his first solo single in over 21 years.

The clip uses old photos to provide a "visual time capsule" of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s life and career, and he says digging through his old pics for the clip was "a lot of fun."

"I’m sure everyone has their own batch of photos they feel strongly connected to. And a song or two to go with them," he says. "Looking back at photos, and different moments throughout our lives, so many memories, stories and feelings come back to us, sometimes connected to a song or a similar experience."

He adds, "It’s not that we literally have 'Too Many' memories, it’s that some of them may not be resolved, that we’ve left something undone or unsaid." He notes, "The song’s conclusion is that we really should leave most of the troubling things behind, let them dissolve like the mist rising off a meadow in the early morning or dwindling light of evening."

It's been a long time since Leadon has performed for the public, but that's about to change. He's set to perform at the upcoming Americanafest, taking place Sept. 9-13, marking his first public performance since touring with the Eagles on 2105’s History of the Eagles tour.

