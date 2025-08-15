Eagles founding member Bernie Leadon announces first solo album in over 20 years

Eagles founding member Bernie Leadon is set to release his first solo album in over two decades.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will drop Too Late To Be Cool on Oct. 10, with all songs on the album written by Leadon and produced by Glyn Johns.

"I love this album. We took time to make sure the songs were in good keys for my voice," Leadon shares. "The three piece band and myself were all sitting in the same room, or where we could see one another well. Many were first, or very early takes. I even sang live on about three songs."

He adds, "I hope you all enjoy it. Hope you find something that sticks with you, in a good way. I'm so grateful we can all still do this."

To coincide with the announcement, Leadon has released the album's second single, "Just a Little," to digital outlets. It follows the single "Too Many Memories," for which he recently released a music video filled with archival photos of his life and career.

Too Late To Be Cool, which is available for preorder now, is Leadon's first solo album since 2004's Mirror.

While Leadon recently performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame, he’s set to make his first public performance in almost 10 years at the upcoming Americanafest, taking place Sept. 9-13. His last public performance was with the Eagles on 2105’s History of the Eagles tour.

