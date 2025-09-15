Eagles founder Bernie Leadon drops ‘Go On Down To Mobile’ from new album, 'Too Late To Be Cool'

Eagles founding member Bernie Leadon is getting ready to drop Too Late To Be Cool, his first solo album in 20 years, and he's just shared another track from the record.
The latest single is "Go On Down To Mobile," which Leadon describes as a song "about a clueless guy having a long-distance relationship" with a gal in Alabama.
This is the third track Leadon has released from Too Late To Be Cool, which is due out Oct. 10. He previously released the emotional song "Too Many Memories," which Leadon says can be somewhat misunderstood.
While the video is sprinkled with archival footage of his time with the Eagles, Leadon tells ABC Audio the song is about more than just that period of his life.
Leadon also released the track "Just a Little," a fun song about being angry, which he says he enjoyed writing.
Too Late To Be Cool is available for preorder now.
