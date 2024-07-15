Eagles extend Sphere residency into January

The Eagles will be spending the beginning of the new year in Las Vegas.

The rockers just announced four more shows for their residency, Eagles Live In Concert at Sphere: Jan. 17, Jan. 18, Jan. 24 and Jan. 25.

A ticket presale begins July 23 at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting July 26 at 9 a.m. PT.

Eagles Live In Concert at Sphere is set to kick off Sept. 20, with the band now set to play Friday and Saturday nights through January. A complete schedule can be found at eagles.com.

Eagles will be the fourth band to take up residency at Sphere. U2 opened the venue back in September, with Phish and Dead & Company also playing residencies there.

