Eagles extend The Long Goodbye with six new dates

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

The Eagles continue to expand their farewell to the road.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just added six new shows to their The Long Goodbye tour, with Steely Dan booked as the special guest for all of them.

The new shows launch January 19 in Phoenix, include stops in Austin, Houston, Hollywood, Florida and Chicago, and wraps March 13 in Toronto.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday, November 1, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general onsale happening Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

Next up, Eagles hit Atlanta for a two-night stand at State Farm Arena on November 2 and 4. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

