Eagles and Dead & Company among nominees for 2026 'Pollstar' Awards

Eagles and Dead & Company are among the nominees for the 2026 Pollstar Awards.

Both bands are in the running for residency of the year, with each recognized for stints at Sphere Las Vegas. Eagles played 28 shows at the Sphere in 2025, while Dead & Company played 18.

The category, which also includes Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Kenny Chesney and New Kids on the Block, recognizes "the most commercially and artistically successful run of seven or more shows at a single venue."

Also earning nominations this year are AC/DC, up for rock tour of the year for their Power Up tour, and Metallica, also up for rock tour of the year for their M72 world tour.

This year's other nominees include Oasis, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga.

The 37th annual Pollstar Awards will take place April 15 in Los Angeles.

