Eagles add new Sphere residency dates

Eagles Sphere residency admat/(Courtesy of Live Nation)
By Jill Lances
The Eagles have announced a new set of dates for their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have added four new shows to their schedule: Feb. 20, 21, 27 and 28.
With the new dates, the Eagles' residency totals 52 concerts, which now makes them the artists with the longest residency at the Sphere; it launched Sept. 20, 2024. Dead & Company previously held that honor, with 48 shows.

The Sphere opened in 2023 with U2's U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, which consisted of 40 dates.

Registration is now open for an artist presale that begins Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. PT.

The Eagles' next residency show is scheduled for Oct. 31. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!