The Eagles add more shows to their Long Goodbye final tour

It turns out a lot of fans want to see the Eagles on their Long Goodbye farewell tour.

While the general sale doesn’t begin until Friday, July 14, demand during presales was so overwhelming that the band has already added more dates to the schedule. New shows include a second night, September 8, at Madison Square Garden in New York, along with second shows in Boston, Denver, Indianapolis, Atlanta and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Presales for the newly added New York and Denver shows have already begun, while presales for the other added dates are happening Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale for all shows begins Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

The Eagles' Long Goodbye final tour, with special guest Steely Dan, kicks off September 7 in New York. The tour is expected to continue into 2025, as the band plans to play as many shows in each city as the audience demands. Tour dates can be found at eagles.com.

