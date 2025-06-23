E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt to miss Bruce Springsteen shows due to appendicitis

Taylor Hill/WireImage
By Jill Lances

E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt is going to miss some shows on Bruce Springsteen's current Land of Hope and Dreams tour after undergoing surgery for appendicitis in Spain.

"Got a sharp pain in my stomach, thought it was food poisoning, turned out to be appendicitis," the 74-year-old rocker shared on X. "Got lucky with an exceptional hospital in San Sebastian. Operation was a complete success and I'm hoping to get back on stage for at least one of the shows in Milan."

He added, "Thank you all for all the good vibes. See you soon."

Springsteen and The E Street Band's next show is happening Tuesday in San Sebastian, Spain, which will be followed by a show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Friday. Those Milan shows Van Zandt is hoping to make are happening June 30 and July 3. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

