Dusty Hill’s most-played bass is now the second-highest selling bass in auction history

An auction of the late ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill's instruments, wardrobe pieces, memorabilia and more kicked off Thursday, December 7, at Julien's Auctions, with one of his bass guitars going for big bucks.

The late rocker’s signature 1953 Fender Precision bass sold for $393,700, more than three times the auction house’s highest estimate.

The instrument, the most played of Hill's guitar collection, is now the second-highest bass ever sold at auction. Only Beatle Paul McCartney's Yamaha BB-1200 bass sold for more, back in 2021. A Fender Mustang, owned by The Rolling Stones' Bill Wyman, is just behind Dusty's bass at three.

"Dusty would be so pleased to know his bass is between a Beatle and a Rolling Stone!,” Dusty’s wife commented.

Other items sold include: Hill's fur bass from ZZ Top's "Legs" video, for $317,500; Hill's MTV Moonman for Best Group Video for "Legs," for $25,400; a custom sky-blue wool suit jacket, which Dusty wore on the cover of the album Fandango!, sold for $11,430; and a black leather motorcycle jacket with custom painted skeletons and silver spikes sold for $13,000.

The three-day auction continues Friday, December 8, and Saturday, December 9, in Dallas, Texas, and online at Julien's Live. A portion of the auction proceeds will be donated to the Recording Academy's charitable foundation, MusiCares.

