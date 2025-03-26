Dua Lipa pays tribute to INXS at Sydney concert

INXS is the latest Australian act to get a shoutout from Dua Lipa during her tour Down Under.

Fan-shot footage posted to social media shows the pop star performing the classic INXS track “Never Tear Us Apart” at her Wednesday concert at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, with the audience loudly singing along with her.

INXS — made up of Michael Hutchence, brothers Andrew, Jon and Tim Farriss, and Garry Gary Beers — formed in Sydney in 1977. "Never Tear Us Apart" was the fourth single off the band's 1987 hit album, Kick, which went to #3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. The single peaked at #7 on the Hot 100.

This isn't the first local act Dua has paid tribute to during her Australian tour. Earlier in March she performed a cover of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" during her show in Melbourne.

