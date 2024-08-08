Drink a peach: Allman Brothers Band signature bourbon now available for preorder

Credit: Three Chord Bourbon

By Andrea Dresdale

Nothing says Southern rock like bourbon, which is probably why the Allman Brothers Band has teamed up with the Three Chord Bourbon brand to release a signature blend.

The new booze is available for preorder. According to Three Chord Bourbon's website, it's an attempt to honor the band's iconic album Eat a Peach. As such, it's a blend of straight bourbon whiskey finished with toasted peach wood. The taste is described as "smooth and sweet, with added complexity from toasted peach wood," while the finish is "long and balanced, with notes of sweetness, spice, and caramel."

The idea for the bourbon started in 2022, and we're told that the blend, the label design and the idea for the peach wood were all developed with the band. In a statement, ABB's Jaimoe said, "If you like whiskey, you will dig our collaboration with Three Chord Bourbon. It's a celebration of our legacy. Far out man. The Road Goes on Forever."

The bourbon will be available at select retailers later this year. Three Chord Bourbon, by the way, was founded by Neil Giraldo, the musical partner and husband of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Pat Benatar.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!