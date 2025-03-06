The Doors team with Apple Maps to share their favorite band-related locations

The Doors are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the band by sharing some of their favorite Doors-related locations with fans.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band has teamed with Apple Maps for a new guide to some of the historic places that shaped the band's legacy.

The collaboration includes 20 locations, many of them in Los Angeles, like the legendary Whisky a Go-Go, as well as Tail O’ the Pup hotdog restaurant, which was previously the site of The Doors’ Workshop. There's also Electric Entertainment, which was once Elektra Sound Studios, where The Doors recorded their music.

There are several venues outside of LA, including The Fillmore in San Francisco, the site of the former Fillmore East in New York and the Roundhouse in London, as well as the Four Season Hotel George V in Paris, where Doors frontman Jim Morrison used to stay.

Fans can find The Doors locations by going to the Apple Maps guide and searching The Doors.

This new collaboration is one of several ways the band has been celebrating their 60th anniversary. They are also dipping into their archives to share some live recordings to digital services for the very first time. The first, Live at the Matrix 1967: The Original Masters, was released in January.

They kicked off the celebration last year with the release of the six-LP box set The Doors 1967-1971. The six albums in the set were then released individually on high fidelity audiophile vinyl in January.

