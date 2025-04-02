The Doors’ John Densmore pays tribute to Val Kilmer

The Doors drummer John Densmore has paid tribute to actor Val Kilmer, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 65.

Kilmer starred as The Doors frontman Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's film The Doors, and Densmore shared a photo of himself with the actor on social media.

“The gifted actor, Val Kilmer, who miraculously played Jim (Morrison) in The Doors movie, has broke on thru to the other side,” he wrote, quoting the band’s famous song “Break on Through (To the Other Side).” “RIP.”

Released in 1991, The Doors grossed $34 million in the U.S. In addition to Kilmer, it starred Meg Ryan as Morrison's girlfriend Pamela Courson, Kevin Dillon as Densmore, Kyle MacLachlan as keyboardist Ray Manzarek and Frank Whaley as guitarist Robby Krieger.

