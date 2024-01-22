The Doobie Brothers hitting the road on The 2024 Tour

After reuniting in 2021 for their 50th anniversary tour, The Doobie Brothers are ready to hit the road together again.

The band, made up of Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, just announced dates for The 2024 Tour, featuring special guests Steve Winwood and Robert Cray on select dates.

The 38-city tour kicks off Saturday, June 15, in Seattle, Washington, and will hit San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, Tampa, New York, Boston and more, before wrapping Friday, August 30, in Salt Lake City.

A Citi presale for tickets begins Tuesday, January 23, at 10 a.m., with the general onsale set for Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. A complete list of tour dates can be found at thedoobiebrothers.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.