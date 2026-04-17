Don Henley’s 'The End of the Innocence' getting vinyl and digital reissue

Don Henley's hit solo album The End of the Innocence is getting a new vinyl and digital release.

The album, Henley’s third full-length studio album, has been remastered from the original analog tapes and will be reissued on June 5 digitally, and on two-LP 180 gram vinyl for the very first time.

Originally released in June 1989, The End of the Innocence is Henley's bestselling solo work, having been certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA. It debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200, peaking at #8.

The album produced three top-40 singles, including the album's title track, which peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Heart of the Matter" and "The Last Worthless Evening," which both made it to #21.

The End of the Innocence reissue is available for preorder now.

Henley is currently busy with the Eagles. They are set to play New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2 and have booked four shows on their The Long Goodbye Act III tour, including stops in Atlanta; Nashville; Arlington, Texas; and Hollywood, Florida.

A complete list of dates can be found at Eagles.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.