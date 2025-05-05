Don Felder releases 'I Like the Things You Do' off upcoming solo album, 'The Vault - Fifty Years of Music'

Frontiers Music Srl
By Jill Lances

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder is sharing another track off his upcoming solo album, The Vault - Fifty Years of Music.

The latest is the single "I Like the Things You Do," which he wrote as a tribute to his partner Jaden. The track is the third single Felder has released from the album, following "Free At Last" and "Hollywood Victim."

The Vault - Fifty Years of Music, dropping May 23, will feature a collection of newly recorded versions of songs Felder's demoed over the past five decades. It's his first album since 2019's American Rock 'n' Roll, which featured such special guests as Slash, Joe Satriani, Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar and Chad Smith.

The Vault - Fifty Years of Music is available for preorder now.

Felder is set to join Styx and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin on their upcoming Brotherhood of Rock tour, which kicks off May 28 in Greenville, South Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at DonFelder.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

