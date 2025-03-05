Don Felder to release new album, 'The Vault - Fifty Years of Music', in May

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder recently announced plans to release a new solo album this year, and now he's sharing details of the album.

The rocker is set release his fourth solo album, The Vault - Fifty Years of Music, on May 23. It will feature a collection of newly recorded versions of songs he's demoed over the past five decades.

Felder is previewing the release with the new single "Free At Last," which he says "is a heartfelt tribute to the freedom that awaits us beyond this life."

“It’s about shedding the burdens of this world and finding peace in the promise that, one day, we will all be 'Free At Last,'" he adds.

The Vault - Fifty Years of Music is available for preorder now.

Felder has a series solo shows booked for March and April, with his next gig on Thursday in Worely, Idaho. He's also booked to join Styx and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin on their upcoming Brotherhood of Rock tour, which kicks off May 28 in Greenville, South Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at donfelder.com.

