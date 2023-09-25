Dolly Parton’s 'Rockstar' tracks to be featured on 'Monday Night Football'

Monday Night Football fans are going to be hearing a lot of Dolly Parton in the coming weeks. ESPN announced it will be highlighting several songs from Dolly's new album, Rockstar, during upcoming games.

The collaboration will launch Monday, September 25, with Dolly's cover of Bob Seger's "Night Moves," featuring Chris Stapleton. That will be followed on October 16 by Dolly's cover of Pat Benatar's "Heartbreaker," which features Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo. Each song will be featured as the games go in and out of commercial breaks, and they'll also be aired during Monday Night Countdown.

Two more songs, a cover of Heart's "Magic Man," featuring Heart's Ann Wilson, and the title track, with former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, will air following the album's November 17 release.

"I am excited for ESPN to spotlight songs from my new Rockstar album," Dolly shares. "When I decided to do a full-blown rock album after they put me in the Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame, I thought it would be fun to call the album Rockstar. The athletes who give their all everyday are most definitely rock stars, and I love that these songs will be a small part of celebrating their achievements."

Rockstar will be released as a four-LP or two-CD set. It is available for preorder now.

