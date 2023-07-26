Dolly Parton's "We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You” will be used to promote 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Dolly Parton has just released the video for her cover of the Queen classic "We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You," and sports fans will likely be seeing a lot of it in the coming year.

The video is a celebration of athletes and will be used to help NBCUniversal promote the Paris Olympic Games, which kick off July 26, 2024.

The clip features footage Olympic superstars like Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, Katie Ledecky, the U.S. women's soccer team and more. It starts with Dolly performing in an empty stadium and in front of the Eiffel Tower as a nod to next year's games. In the end, the stadium gets filled by people who help her with Queen's legendary "We Will Rock You" chant.

For Dolly, teaming to help promote the Olympics makes sense because she’s a big fan of the games.

“I love the Olympics! I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can,” Dolly shares. “I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.”

"We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You" is the latest single off Dolly's upcoming album Rockstar, which drops November 17. It features Dolly collaborating with a whole host of A-list artists, including The Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, Steve Perry, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Elton John and more.

Rockstar is available for preorder now.

