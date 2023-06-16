Dolly Parton releases 'Rockstar' collaborations with Heart’s Ann Wilson & Judas Priest’s Rob Halford

Dolly Parton has teamed up with some big-name rockers for her upcoming Rockstar album, and we are now getting another taste of the record.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just released two new collaborations from the album, including her cover of Heart's "Magic Man (Carl Version)," likely a reference to her hubby, Carl Dean. The track features Heart's Ann Wilson and special guest Howard Leese, a former member of the group.

“I’ve always wanted a reason to sing ‘Magic Man’ by Heart and it was one of my first choices for the album,” Parton says. “I was so happy that Ann Wilson agreed to sing it with me. Nobody can out-sing Ann, but I gave it my darndest, and we added a few lines that were not in the original.”

Dolly also released the original track "Bygones," featuring Judas Priest's Rob Halford, who she met when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame together in 2022. It also features Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx and John 5.

“It is one of my very favorites on the whole album,” Dolly shares. “The song fits with so many couples and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favorites, made it even more special.”

Rockstar will be released November 17 as a four-LP or two-CD set. It is available for preorder now.

