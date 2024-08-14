Documentaries about Elton John, The Beatles & more set for the New York Film Festival

New documentaries about Elton John and The Beatles are part of the New York Film Festival’s Spotlight section, which showcases the most notable fall releases.

Elton John: Never Too Late, co-directed by R.J. Cutler and Elton's husband, David Furnish, follows Elton during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, with the description noting it "offers keen insight into a life and career marked by soaring highs and crushing lows, and contemplates a legacy defined equally by advocacy and artistry." Elton, Furnish and Cutler are expected to attend the premiere.

Also premiering at the festival is TWST / Things We Said Today, from Romanian director Andrei Ujica, about The Beatles' 1965 trip to New York to headline Shea Stadium, and Pavements, a "rule-flouting sorta-documentary" about Stephen Malkmus and the band Pavement.

Elton's doc is getting its U.S. premiere at the festival; it's already set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, which runs from Sept. 5 to Sept. 15. Meanwhile, TWST / Things We Said Today and Pavements are getting their North American premieres, with both set to debut at the Venice Film Festival, which runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.

The New York Film Festival takes place Sept 27. to Oct. 14.

