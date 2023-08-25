Doc about John Lennon’s affair with assistant to get digital release

Tom Wargacki / Contributor

By Jill Lances

The recent documentary about John Lennon's relationship with former assistant May Pang is getting a digital release this fall.

Deadline reports that the film, The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, has just been acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment, which plans to release it digitally and on Blu-ray on October 13, just four days after what would have been Lennon's 80th birthday.

The Lost Weekend: A Love Story originally screened at the Tribeca Festival earlier this year. It is Pang's account of her 18-month relationship with Lennon during a brief split from Yoko Ono in the early '70s. The relationship was referred to as Lennon's "lost weekend" and ended in February 1975, when Ono decided to return to Lennon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2023!

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!