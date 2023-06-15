Do not pass go: There’s now an Iron Maiden version of Monopoly

You rarely think of heavy metal when you think of board games, but the two now go together thanks to a collaboration between Iron Maiden and board game publisher Usaopoly (The Op Games). The pair has just come out with a new Maiden version of the popular board game Monopoly, dubbed Monopoly: Iron Maiden Somewhere on Tour.

While played with traditional Monopoly rules, the board has been given a Maiden makeover, with properties named after classic Iron Maiden albums, including The Number of the Beast and Brave New World. The money features the Maiden mascot Eddie, and he also appears on the Chance and Community Chest cards, which are renamed "Feeling Lucky?" and "Open The Box."

And gone are the top hat and thimble. Instead, players move about the board using one of six custom sculpted pewter tokens, including an albatross, amp stack, flying helmet, Nicko's drum kit, "Wasted Years" computer and Steve's bass.

"We're delighted to have been given the opportunity to have Monopoly get the full Eddie treatment," Iron Maiden's manager Rod Smallwood says. "The game is full of our humor (who else would ransom Nicko's pal Sooty?), even the player pieces reflect our unique history (yeah, the impaled albatross!) and the weird and wonderful world we share with our fans and they have come to expect from us!"

Monopoly: Iron Maiden Somewhere on Tour is on sale now.

