Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg says 'Let It Be' is “an entirely different part of the Beatles’ story”

The Beatles' 1970 documentary Let It Be premieres May 8 on Disney+ and the studio is giving fans another preview of what to expect from the newly restored film.

A new clip has just been released centered around the George Harrison track "For You Blue," featuring footage from the studio and on the rooftop of the Apple Records building in London.

The film, which hasn't been available to enjoy in more than 50 years, has been restored by Peter Jackson's Park Road Post Production. In a just-released featurette, original director Michael Lindsay-Hogg chats with Jackson about the film, sharing that Beatles fans may be surprised by what they learn about the band during that time period.

"Let It Be is an entirely different part of the Beatles' story," he says. "The Beatles that we'd grown up with were not the Beatles in Let It Be. They were changing."

He says that when he started the project it was originally supposed to be a concert movie, but quickly turned into a documentary. It took Beatles fans inside the studio as they recorded their album Let It Be and includes footage from their January 1969 Apple Corps rooftop concert.

“I loved the four of them,” he says about his relationship with the Fab Four. “I really felt love for them, like a director often feels love for an actor. I really cared for them." He adds, "Also, I knew what a difference they’d made to the world. They did bring joy to the world.”

As for the newly restored film, Lindsay-Hogg shares, "It really looks beautiful and I think it's wonderful Let it Be may have a new life in the sunshine."

