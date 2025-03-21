Dire Straits to release 40th anniversary edition of 'Brothers in Arms'

Mercury Records/Warner Bros. Records
By Jill Lances

Dire Straits is set to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their hit album Brothers in Arms with a new reissue.

Brothers in Arms 40th Anniversary Edition will be released May 16 as a five-LP or three-CD set. It features the original album, along with a 14-track previously unreleased concert recorded at the Municipal Auditorium in San Antonio, Texas, during their Live in 85 tour.

As a preview of the live album, Dire Straits has released a performance of the song "Walk of Life."

Both formats include a booklet featuring new liner notes, culled from new interviews with Dire Straits band members Mark Knopfler, John Illsley and Guy Fletcher. The three-LP version also includes exclusive art prints.

There will also be a Blu-ray release that features five mixes of the album, including the 2023 Dolby Atmos mix. The one-LP version is being reissued in its original configuration for the first time since the album's 1985 release.

Brothers in Arms 40th Anniversary Edition is available for preorder now.

Released May 17, 1985, Brothers in Arms was the fifth studio album from Dire Straits, and their most successful. In fact, it's considered one of the world's bestselling albums, having been certified nine-times Platinum in the U.S. It was also the first album in history to sell over 1 million CDs.

Brothers in Arms spent nine weeks at #1 on the Billboard Albums chart. It contains the #1 song "Money For Nothing," as well as "Walk of Life," which went to #7, and "So Far Away."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

