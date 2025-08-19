Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh has a backup plan if band doesn’t get into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo performs at the Devo: 50 Years of De-Evolution Continued! concert at The Anthem on May 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Devo has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame three times — in 2018, 2021 and 2022 — but has yet to be chosen for induction. But not being selected for the prestigious institution isn’t about to stop the band’s co-founder and lead vocalist Mark Mothersbaugh.

In a new interview with New York Magazine's Vulture column, Mothersbaugh says he has an "alternative plan" should the band never get selected for the Rock Hall, which is located in Cleveland.

"I’m looking to buy a piece of the parking lot, like maybe one parking space adjacent to the museum," he tells the mag. "In Ohio, they have very lax laws on where you can bury remains. I was thinking I would transfer all of Devo’s remains to that one parking spot. We’d just dig down underneath it and bury everybody."

"So if we weren’t in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, we could be adjacent to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. That would take some of the pressure off," he adds. "And you could still park on top of us; we don’t mind. If you help us get the parking spot right next to the Rock Hall, I’ll make sure you get a free parking permit whenever you’re there."

But until then, Devo has several shows on their calendar for 2025. Up next, they are set to open for My Chemical Romance in Chicago on Aug. 29. They will then play the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta on Sept. 21. Their next Cosmic De-Evolution headlining date is Sept. 24 in Toronto. A complete list of dates can be found at ClubDevo.com.

