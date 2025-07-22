Devon Allman and Duane Betts on honoring the Allman Brothers Band legacy

R. Diamond/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

Devon Allman and Duane Betts, sons of Allman Brothers Band's Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, respectively, have been touring as the Allman Betts Band since 2018. While their shows celebrate their fathers' musical legacy, they are not trying to copy the Allman Brothers.

The pair has released two albums since their formation. Noting they've been inspired by their fathers' music, Duane tells Billboard's Behind the Setlist podcast that it's important their music "has its own character, its own texture, its own chemistry."

Still, they don’t shy away from Allman Brothers music on tour.

“It’s such an honor to be part of the legacy,” Devon says. “It’s some of my favorite music in the world."

The Allman Betts Band's live show includes a mix of their original music along with Allman Brothers hits like “Midnight Rider," “Blue Sky” and deeper cuts, and for Duane it’s important to get that mix right.

“I could never go out and do six-month tour of all Allman Brothers songs. I’d feel gross,” he says. “But at the same time, if the lights go down in a theater and there’s 1,500 people to see us perform, and we didn’t play one of our fathers’ songs, I would feel gross then, too.”

He adds, “It’s important to play those songs, but we have to move forward. You have to be your own creative person.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!