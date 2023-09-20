Devo previews new box set with remastered “Post Post-Modern Man”

Devo is giving fans another preview of their career-spanning box set, 50 Years of De-Evolution: 1973-2023.

The band has just shared a remastered version of their 1990 song "Post Post-Modern Man" to streaming services for the first time. It's the second song they’ve released from the set, following the 7-inch version of “Disco Dancer.”

You can listen to "Post Post-Modern Man" now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

50 Years of De-Evolution 1973-2023, dropping October 20, will be released in a variety of formats: a four-LP set pressed on clear vinyl; a 25-song, two-LP set on black vinyl; and a two-LP blue and red vinyl, which will be sold exclusively at retail stores. There will also be a 50-song, two-CD set.

It is available for preorder now.

