Details released for third annual Bon Scott Birthday Bash

Original AC/DC frontman Bon Scott would have turned 80 this year, and one of the ways the milestone is being marked is with the third annual Bon’s Birthday Bash.

The bash, the only U.S. tribute event authorized by the Bon Scott Estate, is set to take plaice July 9 at The Cutting Room in New York City. It will feature performances by Living Colour's Corey Glover, Trixter's Steve Brown, former American Idol finalist Constantine Maroulis and more.

In addition to performances, the bash will include a Morrison Hotel Gallery pop-up, filled with never-before-seen images of Bon Scott by rock photographer Steve Joester.

Tickets for the bash are on sale now.

Bon's birthday was also celebrated earlier in May at the 20th anniversary Bonfest: The International Bon Scott Rock Festival, which took place May 1-2 in Kirriemuir, Scotland.



Scott was born July 6, 1946. He died Feb. 19, 1980, at age 33.

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