Despite denial, Bruce Springsteen makes 'Forbes’' World’s Billionaires list

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

Although Bruce Springsteen has denied reports that he's a billionaire, that didn't stop Forbes from adding him to its 2025 World's Billionaires list.

The Boss is one of this year's newcomers to the list, with earnings of $1.2 billion, according to the magazine, which notes his reported payday of $500 million when he sold his catalog to Sony in 2021.

Other billionaire newbies on the list include Jerry Seinfeld and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Forbes first reported Springsteen's billionaire status back in July, but the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer later denied the report.

"I'm not a billionaire," he told The Telegraph in October. "I wish I was, but they got that real wrong. I've spent too much money on superfluous things."

