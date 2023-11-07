Designer John Varvatos launches David Bowie capsule collection

David Bowie x John Varvatos © 2023 The David Bowie Archive ® Under license to Perryscope Productions, LLC/Epic Rights, LLC.

By Andrea Dresdale

David Bowie is no longer with us, but his style will live on forever.

Designer John Varvatos has launched a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the late rocker's iconic style. Among the items are a leather trench coat, a geometric patterned shirt inspired by the backdrop of a candid shot of Bowie on the set of The Man Who Fell To Earth and a striped shirt inspired by a photo of Bowie taken while he was recording his 1973 album, Pin Ups.

There's also a suit jacket and pants with a subtle lightning bolt design inspired by the Aladdin Sane album, a crewneck sweater inspired by the 2003 Reality album and a bomber jacket with "David Bowie" embroidered on the back in the same font used on the artist's 1987 album, Never Let Me Down.

Slightly more affordable — but only slightly — are a series of Bowie T-shirts. Those "only" cost between $168 and $198 each. You can check out the entire David Bowie X JV collection at JohnVarvatos.com, as well as John Varvatos stores and select North American specialty stores.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!