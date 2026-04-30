Deluxe edition of George Harrison’s photo book to include previously unreleased song

A never-before-released recording by George Harrison will be part of the deluxe edition of the late Beatle's upcoming photography book, The Third Eye: Early Photographs.

The deluxe edition, being released on Oct. 27, will include the previously unreleased song on 7-inch vinyl, along with four collectible photo prints and signed, numbered cards from the rocker’s widow, Olivia Harrison, all housed in a specially designed case.

The Third Eye is described as "the first ever collection of George Harrison's personal photos taken between 1963 and 1970," featuring over 200 color and black-and-white images capturing the rise of The Beatles. The images, curated by Olivia, were taken from the rocker's personal photos and 8mm film stills.

The Third Eye (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now. The regular edition of the book will be released Oct. 6.

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