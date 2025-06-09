Definitive oral history of Pink Floyd to be released in October

A new book about Pink Floyd is set to hit bookshelves this fall.

Pink Floyd Shine On: The Definitive Oral History was written by author Mark Blake, who's worked with the band for the past 35 years. The book is described as a "forensic retelling of one of the most turbulent and enduring groups in rock music history."

According to the description, the book is "the most comprehensive history of the band ever compiled" and includes new, archival and unpublished interviews with Pink Floyd members David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and the late Richard Wright. Their story is also told through the words of friends, family members, contemporaries and more.

Shine On also features a rare and previously unpublished interview with Rosemary Breen, the sister of Pink Floyd's original frontman, Syd Barrett, who was kicked out of the band in 1968 and died in 2006.

Pink Floyd Shine On: The Definitive Oral History is due out Oct. 9 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.