Def Leppard’s Rick Allen reveals the memorable moment that left him in tears

Rick Allen of Def Leppard performs onstage during the 2025 Backyard Concert supporting Teen Cancer America and the UCLA Health Center at a private residence on October 03, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BC)

Def Leppard received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 10, and the honor has got them feeling nostalgic.

First, frontman Joe Elliott revealed his most memorable moment with the band — their 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction — and now drummer Rick Allen is sharing his.

Allen, who lost his left arm in a car accident in 1984, says in a new video posted to Instagram it was being introduced by Elliott at his first show back after the accident, at the 1986 Monsters of Rock festival at Castle Donington in England.

“It was interesting, before the show we all sort of said, you know, we're just going to do it like a normal show and, you know, just no drama,” he says. “But as the show went on, you felt this wave of support coming toward the stage. And it really got to the point where Joe had to say something.”

He adds, “And for me, it was pretty incredible. I just broke down crying because I was so, I just felt so supported by everybody. And it was a massive success personally and for the band.”

Allen and Def Leppard have been touring ever since that day. They toured the U.S. this summer and will return for a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in February. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

