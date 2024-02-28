Def Leppard releasing 40th anniversary deluxe edition of 'Pyromania'

Def Leppard has announced a deluxe edition of their classic album Pyromania, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.
The 40th anniversary edition of Pyromania will be released as a four-CD + Blu-Ray box set featuring the original album and a full disc of those unheard demos, including "Photograph – Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)," which will be released March 1.
In addition to the box set, the Pyromania reissue will be released digitally, as a one-LP half-speed master and on two-LP black vinyl and two-LP colored vinyl. All formats are available for preorder now.
Released January 1983, Pyromania featured such hit songs as "Photograph," "Rock of Ages" and "Foolin," and reached number #2 on the U.S. Album charts. It sold 6 million copies in 1983 and went on to be certified Diamond by the RIAA for selling over 10 million copies.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.