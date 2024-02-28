Def Leppard releasing 40th anniversary deluxe edition of 'Pyromania'

Def Leppard has announced a deluxe edition of their classic album Pyromania, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.

Frontman Joe Elliott executive produced the new reissue, which drops April 26, and went deep into the band's archives to uncover unheard demos that are featured on the release.

“A labor of love and I loved every minute of it !!” Elliott shares, noting combing through the vaults to find old demos was a “journey only few of us are lucky enough to take.”

The 40th anniversary edition of Pyromania will be released as a four-CD + Blu-Ray box set featuring the original album and a full disc of those unheard demos, including "Photograph – Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)," which will be released March 1.

Additionally, the box set includes two live shows, one recorded in Los Angeles and another in Dortmund, Germany, as well as a Blu-Ray featuring an Atmos mix of the album, 5.1/Stereo and instrumental mixes and five promo videos. There’s also a book delving into the history of the album and a collection of photos taken by famed photographer Ross Halfin.

In addition to the box set, the Pyromania reissue will be released digitally, as a one-LP half-speed master and on two-LP black vinyl and two-LP colored vinyl. All formats are available for preorder now.

Released January 1983, Pyromania featured such hit songs as "Photograph," "Rock of Ages" and "Foolin," and reached number #2 on the U.S. Album charts. It sold 6 million copies in 1983 and went on to be certified Diamond by the RIAA for selling over 10 million copies.

