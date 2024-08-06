Def Leppard takes fans with them on a visit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland

Def Leppard’s Summer Stadium tour was recently in Cleveland, and while in the city the band decided to pay a visit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The rockers, who were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019, shared video of their visit, where they got to check out items in the Rock Hall's vault.

“It’s amazing so far. We just went into a place where you’re not allowed to film, and it was unbelievable,” frontman Joe Elliott says, noting he got to see Levon Helm’s 102-year-old mandolin from when he was in The Band, sharing, “I was shaking looking at it.”

He also saw late Def Leppard guitarist Steve Clark’s guitars and the lyrics for their 1993 track “Two Steps Behind,” joking, “I always wondered where they ended up.”

“I’m just blown away by everything, to be honest,” Rick Savage says of the visit. “You forget, even though it’s part of your life and part of your history, it’s easy to just like kinda dismiss it. But then when you see all this stuff that paved the way for so many of us, and in a small way to be associated with it, is pretty humbling actually.”

Def Leppard also checked out their own exhibit, which features a suit Elliott says he wore just one time for the cover of Rolling Stone to promote 1992's Adrenalize.

Drummer Rick Allen notes of their exhibit, “I think we need to add to it, but it was great to just see a little bit of what was there and remember what we were doing at the time.”

Def Leppard's Summer Stadium with Journey hits Citi Field in New York on Wednesday. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

