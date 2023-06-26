Def Leppard and Sammy Hagar to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Def Leppard and Sammy Hagar are among the artists set to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024.

Both will receive their stars in the Recording category, along with songwriter Glen Ballard, Gwen Stefani, Toni Braxton, Darius Rucker, Dr. Dre, Brandy Norwood and Charles Fox, with legendary artist Otis Redding earning a posthumous star in the Live Theater/Live Performance category.

Other big names selected this year include the late Chadwick Boseman, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Eugene Levy and Kerry Washington.

Dates for this year’s star ceremonies have not yet been scheduled. Those selected have two years to choose the date for their ceremony.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.