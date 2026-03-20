Def Leppard jumps on ‘what were you like’ viral trend

Def Leppard has joined in on the viral “what were you like in the ‘90s” trend, but with a twist.

The trend has celebrities and social media users posting a current video of themselves, and then following it up with photos and video of them in the '90s, with many of the clips set to the Goo Goo Dolls’ hit “Iris.”

Well, Def Leppard is throwing it back to a different decade, posting a video that starts out with current clips of band members Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Savage and Rick Allen, and the question, "What were you guys like in the 80s?" The newer videos are followed by several throwback photos of the band in the '80s, with the clip soundtracked to "Photograph," their #1 hit from 1983.

They captioned the post, "All I’ve got is a photograph #defleppard #80s."

It's important to note that guitarist Vivian Campbell isn't featured in the clip, because he didn't join Def Leppard until 1992.

Def Leppard recently wrapped a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. They are set to launch a tour of India on Wednesday, with a European tour to follow. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

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