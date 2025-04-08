Def Leppard fans crown ‘Hysteria’ the band’s greatest anthem of all time

By Jill Lances

Def Leppard fans have chosen their favorite song.

To coincide with March Madness, the band launched the On Through The Music Bracket Challenge, where 64 of their tracks went head-to-head in a fan vote until one was crowned the “greatest Def Leppard anthem of all time."

After narrowing it down to two tracks, "Hysteria" and "Photograph," a winner has been chosen.

"After weeks of fierce matchups, fan votes, and rock 'n' roll glory, one track stands tall," the band shared on Instagram. "The people have spoken and Hysteria has been crowned as the winner."

The fourth single and title track off Def Leppard's fourth studio album, "Hysteria" peaked at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Def Leppard's first top-10 hit.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

