Def Leppard confirms appearance in 'Bank of Dave' sequel

Kevin Kane/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Def Leppard has confirmed their appearance in the sequel to the 2023 Netflix film Bank of Dave.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers shared a photo on Instagram of them standing around a pool table, captioning the shot, "Having a blast on set for Bank Of Dave 2. Cannot wait for you all to see this one!"

Def Leppard appeared in the first Bank of Dave film, which told the real-life story of a working-class, self-made millionaire named Dave Fishwick, who tried to set up a community bank to help his town's local businesses survive. The band members played themselves performing at a charity fundraiser for the bank.

So far there's no word on when Bank of Dave 2 will premiere.

