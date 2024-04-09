Deep Purple announces North American tour with special guest Yes

Deep Purple is getting ready to hit the road this summer on their = 1 More Time Tour celebrating 50 years of their classic tune “Smoke on the Water.”

The tour, featuring special guest Yes, is set to kick off August 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and will hit such cities as Cincinnati, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Long Island, New York and more, before wrapping September 8 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

VIP packages and a fan presale are available now, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at deeppurple.com.

The tour news follows Deep Purple's March release of the new Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition, a three-CD/LP/Blu-ray set that featured new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes of the 1972 original album, the 1974 quadrophonic mix, a new 2024 remaster of the original album and two live concerts.

