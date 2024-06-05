Deep Purple releases “Pictures of You” from upcoming album '=1'

earMUSIC

By Jill Lances

Deep Purple has given fans another preview of their upcoming album, =1.

The band just dropped the new single "Pictures of You," along with an accompanying video. The track is the second song released from the record, following “Portable Door.”

"Pictures of You" is available now via digital outlets, and is also available as a four-track bundle featuring previously unreleased live recordings of "When A Blind Man Cries" and "Uncommon Man," from a 2022 concert in Milan, Italy. The single will also be released on limited-edition CD and 12-inch vinyl starting June 28. Each format will be limited to just 5,000 hand-numbered copies.

=1, Deep Purple's first album of new material since 2020's Whoosh!, will be released July 19. It is available for preorder now.

Deep Purple will support the album with the upcoming =1 More Time tour, which kicks off Aug. 14 in Hollywood, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at deeppurple.com.

