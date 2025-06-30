Deep Purple releases new preview of upcoming 'Rapture of the Deep' reissue

Deep Purple has shared another preview of the upcoming 20th anniversary reissue of their 18th studio album, Rapture of the Deep.

The band has released a newly remixed and remastered version of the track "Clearly Quite Absurd," along with a B-side, "MTV (2005 Studio Jam)," which is a previously unheard instrumental take from a rehearsal session.

Both songs are available now via digital outlets.

"'Clearly Quite Absurd' is a very unusual Deep Purple song, which I like. We've always liked being unusual," Deep Purple's Roger Glover shares. "We don't follow traditions, really. We are just who we are at a specific time."

Rapture of the Deep 20th Anniversary Remix, dropping Aug. 29, will feature a remixed version of the original album along with bonus material made up of never-before-heard instrumental takes and studio rehearsal recordings.

It will be available on CD, as a three-LP black vinyl and as a limited-edition three-LP transparent sky blue vinyl, available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.