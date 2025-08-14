Deep Purple hosting listening party for Made in Japan super deluxe edition release

Deep Purple is set to release a new super deluxe edition of their 1972 live album Made in Japan on Friday, and they are giving fans a way to enjoy it together.
The band is set to host a special Made in Japan listening party on YouTube Friday, where fans will get to experience producer Steven Wilson's stereo remix of the album. The party starts at 3 p.m. ET.
The set will also be released digitally and as a 10-LP black vinyl edition, which will be exclusively available on DeepPurple.com and Rhino.com. There will also be a two-LP vinyl edition featuring the Wilson remix, available in the U.S. on Oct. 3.
Live in Japan featured performances of songs from Deep Purple's then-new album Machine Head, including their now-classic "Smoke on the Water," as well as "Child in Time" and "Strange Kind of Woman."
The double LP was supposed to come out only in Japan, but eventually got a wider release. It was released in America that December and was a huge success. It peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.
Made in Japan (Super Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.
