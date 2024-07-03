Deep Purple drops new single, "Lazy Sod," from upcoming album '=1'

earMUSIC

By Jill Lances

Deep Purple has shared another new single from their upcoming album, =1.

The latest is the track “Lazy Sod,” the third song they’ve released from the album, following “Pictures of You” and “Portable Door.”

You can listen to "Lazy Sod" now via digital outlets.

=1, Deep Purple's first album of new material since 2020's Whoosh!, will be released July 19. According to the press release, the title "symbolizes the idea that in a world growing ever more complex, everything eventually simplifies down to a single, unified essence. Everything equals one." 

It is available for preorder now.

Deep Purple, currently made up of frontman Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover, drummer Ian Paice, keyboardist Don Airey and guitarist Simon McBride, will kick off their North American =1 More Time tour on Aug. 14 in Hollywood, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at deeppurple.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

