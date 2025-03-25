Dee Snider reacts to KISS’ new show: ‘To me it’s insulting’

KISS recently announced they're planning to perform together again, marking their first show since saying goodbye to the road in December 2023. And Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has some thoughts.

KISS shared the news via an email to their KISS Army fan club, noting the “unmasked” performance will take place during the upcoming KISS Army Storms Vegas convention in November.

Upon hearing the news, Snider took to social media to share his outrage at KISS' plans.

"So I was told today that a @kiss reunion in vegas has been announce [sic]. 14 months since their last farewell," Snider shared on social platform X. "That may be a new record for them."

He added, “I can’t believe people still put up with their s***. To me it’s insulting.”

While KISS insisted the December 2023 shows would be their final concerts, it isn’t the first time they announced a farewell tour only to backpedal on their plans. They previously launched a farewell tour in 2000; it lasted until 2001, only for them to announce in 2002 that they were not going to retire as planned.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.